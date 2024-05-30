DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has A Secret Hater And Fans Are Speculating That It's Travis Scott

Is the whole industry against Drake right now?

Drake has been having a rough month of May. Overall, it all started with his beef against Kendrick Lamar. In the end, Drake lost the war as Kendrick came through with some of the biggest records of the year. Furthermore, from a pure battle rap perspective, the fans have Kendrick in the lead by a wide margin. As for his pen game, Drizzy is in question again thanks to some recent reference tracks that surfaced. The most concerning of which being Vory's contributions to the track "Mob Ties."

Recently, DJ Akademiks took to his live stream and revealed just how bad things have become for Drake. As Ak noted, there is one massive rapper in the industry who currently hates Drake. Ak was shocked to find this out about the artist, especially since this rapper has big records with Drizzy. Akademiks admitted that some members of his chat were guessing the artist's name correctly. However, he refused to say who it was exactly. That said, this did not stop the internet from speculating on Drake's secret hater.

Are Drake and Travis Okay?

As you can see from the tweets below, most fans believe the mystery artist is none other than Travis Scott. After all, he does have big songs with Drake, and he was eager for Future to play "Like That" at a recent festival. However, there are other fans who believe it could very well be Lil Wayne. No matter what, this has fans intrigued. Any kind of secret of this sort is going to get people riled up. When it pertains to someone like Drake, that is especially true.

