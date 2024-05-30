DJ Akademiks Breaks His Silence On Drake's "Mob Ties" Reference Track

DJ Akademiks revealed his was disappointed in Drake.

DJ Akademiks is known for being a massive Drake fan. Overall, he has delivered some massive hot takes about the artist that always seems to get fans riled up. However, these hot takes are overwhelmingly positive towards Drake. Ak has noted that Drizzy is his GOAT and there is nothing anyone can do to convince him otherwise. Whether it be a litany of reference tracks or a loss to Kendrick Lamar in a rap battle, Akademiks will always have respect and admiration for the Canadian megastar.

Speaking of reference tracks, it was revealed earlier this week that Vory helped Drake write the song "Mob Ties." In fact, Vory did the entire cadence for the hook, and it almost sounded like it was his song at first. That said, many fans have expressed disappointment in Drake, especially since the artist once revealed how much "Mob Ties" meant to him. Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks has mostly remained absent from social media since this information was divulged. Well, he recently broke his silence on stream and revealed his thoughts on the situation.

DJ Akademiks Speaks

During the stream, Akademiks did note that he is disappointed with Drake. Furthermore, he revealed that Vory messaged him a while back. The message had to do with a clip of Ak claiming that there is no way Vory could have written "Mob Ties." Vory was kind about it, but it seems like Akademiks got a warning of what was coming. That said, it does seem like much of Ak's disappointment stems from the fact that Scorpion was Drake's comeback record. What was he coming back from? The Pusha T beef. In Ak's eyes, every record on that album should have come Drake, and the fact that he had significant help, it a betrayal of sorts.

Let us know what you think of the "Mob Ties" reference track leak, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was actually a big deal? What do you think of Drake moving forward now that so many references have ultimately made their way to the internet? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

