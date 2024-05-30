Joe Budden Gives His Definitive Take On Drake's Legacy Amid Recent Controversies

Over the last month or so, Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts have had numerous conversations about Drake. Although some may find this to be redundant, the conversations are necessary, and especially relevant. The megastar has been embroiled in feuds with Kendrick Lamar and the entire industry. Moreover, the artist just had a couple of reference tracks leaked, which has led to extended conversations about Drizzy and his legacy in hip-hop.

During the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the retired MC spoke about Drake and all of the latest hot takes about him. As you can see in the clip below, Budden noted that while Drake's placement as an MC might be affected, his legacy remains unscathed. In fact, Joe thinks it would take a lot more than just some reference tracks for Drake's image to truly take a hit. After over a decade of providing us with hits, Budden is pretty confident of Drake's current standing in the culture.

Joe Budden Speaks

“I don’t care what Drake does," Budden said. "For me Drake’s legacy is already cemented, a lot more has to happen for him to look as bad as some of yall want us to view him as." Some fans probably would have expected a different take from Budden. However, he has always maintained that he is a fan of Aubrey. Sure, he's been critical of the Canadian artist, but who hasn't? Only time will tell whether or not Joe's hypothesis about Drake gets proven wrong.

Let us know what you think of this take from Joe Budden, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that Drake and his legacy have already been cemented? Is there anything that can happen that would make you change your opinion of Drake?

