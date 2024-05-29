Joe Budden Reacts To Drake's Alleged Reference Track Leaks, Theorizes He Lost The Writing Team Behind His Timestamp Songs

Joe Budden discussed Drake’s iconic “timestamp” songs such as 2016’s "4 PM in Calabasas" or 2021’s "7 AM on Bridle Path" during the latest episode of his eponymous podcast. In doing so, he explained he was surprised that the Toronto rapper didn’t use the format for any of his diss tracks aimed at Kendrick Lamar. In turn, he suggested that it’s possible the team he worked with on the series is no longer available. His comments come as a number of alleged reference tracks for Drake’s songs have leaked online.

"I still think that I haven't heard timestamp Drake in quite a long time. It does beg the question, why is that now?" Budden began while discussing how far back the reference tracks go. "If you looking at it through that lens, it looks like somebody that was important in them sessions is not there anymore and we not getting that. Why would you fail to get in that bag going against Kendrick? It just don't make sense. And I ain't heard that in a while. And now, he's teasing his next project, which he took a picture with Gordo. So, that says we getting that same Honestly, Nevermind, feel maybe right?" Getting off topic, Budden then mentions how strange it's been to see Drake's fanbase allegedly shift from women to "these red pill n****s."

Drake Performs With 21 Savage In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

From there, he got back on track and expressed his disappointment that his first song back was with Sexyy Red, but gave him credit for flipping Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" beat. While he enjoyed Drake's contribution, he labeled "U My Everything" to be "Sexyy Red's worst song." Check out his full comments on the situation below.

Joe Budden Shares A Theory About Drake

Drake’s last timestamp release, “8am in Charlotte,” dropped back in October 2023. It was the second single from his eighth studio album For All The Dogs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

