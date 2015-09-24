reference tracks
- MusicDrake's "30 Hours" Reference Track For Kanye West Surfaces With New SnippetAnother snippet of Drake's contributions to Kanye West's "TLOP" cut makes its way onto the Internet.By Aron A.
- MusicFunk Flex Comes For Drake's Neck: Reference Tracks, Pusha T Feud, & MoreFunk Flex was a little more direct this time around.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDid Drake Inadvertently Expose His Own Reference Tracks In 2014?The incriminating post is still live in Drake's Instagram.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeFunk Flex Responds To Drake's Diss At Madison Square Garden With Lengthy RantAs promised, Funk Flex used his Saturday night slot to respond to Drake's diss from two nights ago at MSG. Here's everything he had to say. By Angus Walker
- NewsDJ Drama's Ex-Wife Says He Gave Drake's Reference Tracks To Meek MillDJ Drama's ex-wife claims he leaked Drake's reference tracks to Meek Mill.By Kevin Goddard
- Editor's PickDrake Speaks On Quentin Miller's Reference Tracks & Beating Meek Mill With "Back To Back"Drake acknowledges Quentin Miller's reference tracks and details his process in putting a quick end to his beef with Meek Mill. By Angus Walker