Joe Budden Delivers Controversial Hot Take On Drake Fans

BYAlexander Cole743 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Joe Budden is always controversial when speaking on Drizzy.

Joe Budden is someone who has consistently been critical of Drake. However, he has also been extremely complimentary of the artist whenever it has been deserved. Overall, the two aren't exactly on the best of terms. There have been plenty of instances in which Drake has gone after Joe and vice versa. Throughout the Kendrick Lamar beef, that has been especially true. Budden has been immensely critical of Drizzy, especially due to his recent features and social media antics.

In a recent interview, Joe was asked about his thoughts on Drake and the rapper's fanbase. This subsequently led to an interesting response that some may not appreciate all that much. "If you're talking to a Drake fan, that don't mean you're talking to a Hip Hop fan," Budden said. Of course, the point here is obvious. Joe is saying that Drake has a lot of crossover fans. These fans aren't always into hip-hop but love Drake for his pop records.

Read More: Waka Flocka Flame Demands Joe Biden Supporters Leave During Concert

Joe Budden Offers Some Perspective

Budden haters may misinterpret his words and claim that Drake fans as a whole don't like hip-hop. That would be a ridiculous misread. Instead, Joe is simply pointing out the reality that some Drake fans don't even care about rap beef. In fact, they may have never heard a Kendrick Lamar song before. Regardless, because it is Joe saying this, some may act defensively. Although when you think about it, this is not a new analysis of the legendary Canadian megastar.

Let us know what you think about this take from Joe Budden, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that a lot of Drake fans don't care about hip-hop as a whole? How do you feel about Joe's consistent takes on Drizzy? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Joe Budden Draws Backlash For His Domestic Violence Comments & His Past Accusations

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th AnniversaryMusicJoe Budden Gives His Definitive Take On Drake's Legacy Amid Recent Controversies2.7K
2021 Billboard Music Awards - BackstageMusicDrake Fans Go After Joe Budden For Not Caring About Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Bot Usage2.4K
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1MusicJoe Budden Hilariously Dances To Kendrick Lamar's Scathing Drake Diss, "Not Like Us"5.1K
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand OpeningMusicJoe Budden Reveals How His Love Of Escorts Has Led To Valuable Drake Intel5.1K