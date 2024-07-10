Joe Budden Delivers Controversial Hot Take On Drake Fans

Joe Budden is someone who has consistently been critical of Drake. However, he has also been extremely complimentary of the artist whenever it has been deserved. Overall, the two aren't exactly on the best of terms. There have been plenty of instances in which Drake has gone after Joe and vice versa. Throughout the Kendrick Lamar beef, that has been especially true. Budden has been immensely critical of Drizzy, especially due to his recent features and social media antics.
In a recent interview, Joe was asked about his thoughts on Drake and the rapper's fanbase. This subsequently led to an interesting response that some may not appreciate all that much. "If you're talking to a Drake fan, that don't mean you're talking to a Hip Hop fan," Budden said. Of course, the point here is obvious. Joe is saying that Drake has a lot of crossover fans. These fans aren't always into hip-hop but love Drake for his pop records.
Joe Budden Offers Some Perspective
Budden haters may misinterpret his words and claim that Drake fans as a whole don't like hip-hop. That would be a ridiculous misread. Instead, Joe is simply pointing out the reality that some Drake fans don't even care about rap beef. In fact, they may have never heard a Kendrick Lamar song before. Regardless, because it is Joe saying this, some may act defensively. Although when you think about it, this is not a new analysis of the legendary Canadian megastar.
