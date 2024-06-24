Joe Budden Sends Out Shade Via Twitter & Leaves Fans Speculating On His Targets

Many folks thought that this Joe Budden rant referred to a Twitter Spaces conversation between Taxstone, Rory, and Mal.

Joe Budden's latest shady tweets have a lot of people theorizing on potential drama in his circle, or perhaps it's related to some old friends. Moreover, he let off a series of combative statements on Twitter that some fans in the comments section of the Instagram post below think refers to a Twitter Spaces conversation that Taxstone had with Budden's former podcasting partners, Rory and Mal, shortly before these tweets. Of course, that's just speculative and there's no way to really confirm that without an explicit acknowledgement from the podcast host. But fans connected the dots quickly, and they know that there's a lot of history there.

"I'm feeling like f**k all you n***as," Joe Budden tweeted in the wee hours of Sunday night (June 23). "Ain't no neutral. When I get on my s**t I don't wanna hear nothing about bullying either... yall been asking for it." It's unclear whether or not this was really a response to Rory, Mal, and Taxstone, the latter of which was the subject of a recent social media spat with him. But there's been too much going on before this to not at least suspect that something else flared up.

Joe Budden's Shady Tweets

Elsewhere, Joe Budden recently reflected on the small but important role that he and Pusha T played when it comes to Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drake. All three MCs dissed the Toronto superstar for similar reasons, and Budden thinks that, at the risk of sounding "narcissistic" or coming off "the wrong way," he and Push helped K.Dot seal the deal. "I don't think any one man takes down Drake, I think that was a baton. I think I passed the baton to Push, I think Push passed the baton to Kendrick and the job is done now. That's how I feel in my head and in my heart."

Whether or not you agree with that assessment is another story. But we'll see if anything else of note happens in the saga of Joe Budden, Rory, and Mal. Hopefully they can all put their differences aside in the name of great hip-hop analysis, or just to support each other as content creators. Yet they also burned plenty of bridges on their journeys, so it's anyone's call right now.