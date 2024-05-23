Joe Budden & Taxstone Go Scorched Earth On Each Other During Intense Twitter Back-And-Forth

Joe Budden and Taxstone have been at odds with one another for quite some time. Overall, the two podcasters do not like each other and it mostly stems from Joe's appearance on Taxstone's show back in the day. However, these days, Taxstone is serving a lengthy jail sentence. Meanwhile, Joe continues to do his podcast, which has proven to be influential.

That said, the feud was reignited on Wednesday as Joe was accused of domestic violence by Tahiry Jose. This subsequently prompted Taxstone to get on Twitter, where he laced into the former rapper. "If Joe doesn't hit women anymore, yall should forgive him. yall don't live with him. A lot of you forgave your dads and the dude you are with now," Taxstone wrote. "But in the meantime, if Joe beat you up, dm me, I'll retweet your story. When Joe's manipulative words don't work he starts swinging like Canelo on opioids. 3 puffs a hookah and a ball rub on his dog and he turn into the n***a that made.a woman write what's love got to do with it."

Taxstone Gets Things Started

Eventually, Joe Budden came through with some clap backs. Overall, Budden mostly took aim at the fact that Taxstone is still in jail. Moreover, he was quick to point out that the former podcaster will be sitting there for a very long time. Needless to say, neither Joe nor Tax were playing fair in this fight. There was a lot of mud-slinging, and the back and forth continued for what felt like the length of an NBA game.

Joe Budden Claps Back

Eventually, Taxstone went in on Joe for the way he treats his podcast co-hosts. "All you do is manipulate all your friends they sitting on the couch with you like the script was written by Jordan Peele you hypnotizing n***s into believing that BS you be selling all day they know you wrong but can't swim out the swamp cause they became reptiles with u," Taxstone wrote. Joe continued to reply to Taxstone, although he kept the replies sarcastic. In the end, the exchange finished off with Tax writing "Smh why you wanna joke on me being in jail cause you beat all ya women up why you won't tweet to all of them bro ?? They the ones that got hurt by you ??"

The Conversation Spirals

Let us know what you thought of this exchange, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these two can eventually patch things up? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

[Via]