Tahiry Jose Labels Joe Budden An Abuser & He Fires Back, Calling Her A "Failed Gold Digger"

REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Tahiry Jose and Joe Budden traded insults on Instagram.

Tahiry Jose and Joe Budden went back and forth on social media, this week, after the podcast host criticized Diddy for the footage of him assaulting Cassie back in 2016. In a comment on Instagram, Tahiry labeled Budden an abuser and accused him of throwing her down a flight of stars. She described seeing Diddy's video as "triggering." Budden eventually fired back, calling the story a lie and countering that she was the abuser.

“You are a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted and manipulated many men," Budden wrote. "Outside of me you lack an identity which is why you've tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years. The last time i saw you i purchased a mattress from you and you were happy you made the sale, you were fine then. There was that night after Starlets 6 years ago when you invited me inside your new place, you were fine then too. You were on my body your entire last stint on L&HH and tried your best to disrespect my son's mother in the process, i had to ask producers to keep you away from us like the cancer you are!! Yet you continue to slight my name online because… it's your identity."

Tahiry Jose & Joe Budden Attend "Love & Hip Hop" Season 4 Launch

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Yandy Smith, Rich Dollaz, Tahiry Jose, Laura Stylez, Joe Budden and Erica Mena attend the "Love And Hip Hop" Season 4 Launch at Stage 48 on October 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Budden concluded: "I don't speak to you or about you because it's low vibrational. You're a low level Dyckman con woman that's been lying about (you already know) for ages. I pray you heal and move on one day, hopefully this is our last exchange…. Prayers to all real victims” Check out the full back-and-forth below.

Joe Budden Fires Back At Tahiry

On the latest episode of his podcast, Budden described Diddy as a "lying sack of sh*t." CNN published the clip of the apparent assault, last week. Diddy won't be facing criminal charges for the incident. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tahiry Jose and Joe Budden as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

