Joe Budden Appears To Diss Rory & Mal In Freestyle Over Drake’s “Family Matters,” But He's Since Labeled It A.I.

Joe Budden says it's an A.I.-made clip.

Joe Budden seemingly dissed his former podcast co-hosts, Rory and Mal, in a freestyle over Drake's "Family Matters," earlier this week. “It’s clear to me you can’t see the books/ It’s clear to me you think I’m a crook," Budden raps at one point, addressing the rumors of the financial issues that led to their separation. When Elliott Wilson shared the freestyle on social media, Budden replied with, “AI smh."

Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to the post. "They tried to AI the cohosts laughs too… nobody can AI Ish laugh fam," one user wrote. "It's clear you didn't speak to your lawyer is hilarious! Please," another added. Others flooded the section with laughing emojis.

Rory and Mal previously labeled Budden a “thief” and a “cat burglar” over their allegations about a financial disagreement. They also criticized him after Complex named him the number one voice in Hip Hop media in a list, last year. Budden seemingly responded during an episode of his podcast. "Instead of critiquing people’s placement on this list, we need more critiquing on why you’re not on it," he said at the time. "To everyone not on it, shut the f*ck up. There’s some steps that you n****s have missed." Check out Budden's A.I.-created freestyle below.

Joe Budden Clears The Air Under Elliott Wilson's Post

In other Budden news, he used Wednesday's episode of his podcast to finally speak on the allegations against Diddy and the latest video of him appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel in 2016. In doing so, Budden labeled the Bad Boy mogul a "lying sack of sh*t." Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

