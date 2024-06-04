Statik Selektah Calls Out Joe Budden For Giving DJ Akademiks A Platform

Statik also thinks Akademiks is on the way out soon.

DJ Akademiks is one of the most controversial figures in the rap media. He's beefed with numerous major stars of the genre and faced backlash from fans and fanbases on dozens of occasions. In recent years its been one controversy after another for the podcaster but one specific complaint has stood out. He's been accused of mysogyny repeatedly especially in high-profile cases with Megan Thee Stallion and SZA. Now Statik Selektah is calling out one of the hosts who has enabled Akademiks' rhetoric for years.

During a recent interview Akademiks comes up. Statik pivots the conversation to some of the people who give him a platform. He lists recent controversial stories Ak went through with artists like Freddie Gibbs and Erykah Badu as reasons why he shouldn't be given a broad reaching platform. Then he specifically calls out hosts like Joe Budden and Elliott Wilson who enable Ak to continue causing controversy by inviting him onto their platforms. He also repeatedly claims that Ak is on his way out, something that fans debate in the comments. Check out the full clip of his discussion of Akademiks below.

Statik Selektah Calls Out Joe Budden For Enabling DJ Akademiks

The most recent controversy DJ Akademiks has found himself involved in is with Donald Trump. Fans came at him with pretty harsh criticism after he claimed that Trump's recent conviction for 34 felonies made him want to vote for the former president even more later this year. When given the opportunity to correct the narrative he chose to double down on his pro-Trump talking points. That drew even more controversy. He's also repeatedly confused even some of his most die hard fans with his takes on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef.