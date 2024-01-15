Statik Selektah Details Scary Emergency Room Trip, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, & More Respond

Statik Selektah has announced that he was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, last week, and is currently recovering. He detailed the situation in a post on Instagram, on Sunday, while sharing a picture of himself with an oxygen tube in place. Many artists and fans shared supportive messages in the comments section in response.

“Rush into to have an emergency 1 hour surgery … 2 days later,” Selektah wrote. “Life gets complicated. I’m good now breathing on my own & will be back on the streets in a sec. Thanks for the love from everyone. Can’t reply to each of you so if you’re seeing this thank you. Happy to be here. [prayer hands emoji, purple heart emoji] (ps thanks to @mama_selektah holding me down since day 1). Love yours. Not gone lie, i seen that light house a few times in the last 24 hours while i was under & a whole buncha other sh*t I’ll never forget.”

Statik Selektah Attends "And Then You Pray For Me" Album Release

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Statik Selektah attends the "And Then You Pray For Me" Album Release on October 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, and several more artists wished him well in response. 2 Chazin commented: "Mannnnn you better get yo ass up broo we got sh*t to do [prayer hands emojis] I hope you feeling better Killa." Killer Mike added: "Heal Up! Love ya bro." Check out Selektah's full post below.

Statik Selektah Details Hospital Trip

The health scare comes just days after Selektah celebrated the release of the music video for “Welcome Back," with Bun B. The two recently teamed up for the collaborative album, TrillStatik 3. It also features Method Man, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Statik Selektah and his health on HotNewHipHop.

