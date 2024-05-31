DJ Akademiks Sparks Controversy By Doubling Down On Donald Trump Support Despite Recent Conviction

Akademiks' tweet about Trump ultimately went viral.

DJ Akademiks is someone who has always invited controversy his way. Overall, his entire platform was built on controversy. From covering the music scene in Chicago to his current standing as a streamer with direct lines of communication with Drake, Akademiks knows how to get people riled up. However, you can't confuse him with a provocateur. Instead, it seems as though he believes in everything he says. While you may not agree with him, there is no doubt that Akademiks stays firm in his beliefs, for better or for worse.

On Thursday, Akademiks found himself surrounded in controversy yet again. This time it was because of his comments on Donald Trump's conviction. For those who may have missed it, the former President was convicted on 34 charges yesterday. This was all in connection with his Stormy Daniels hush money case in the state of New York. Although many were quick to laugh at Trump, Akademiks jumped on Twitter to defend him. "Donald Trump getting found guilty on 34 felony counts for paying off his side hoe... makes me wanna vote for dat n***a even more. Not even gonna lie," Ak wrote.

DJ Akademiks Shows Support

Akademiks' tweet immediately went viral and has amassed 114K likes. After all, anything Trump-related is going to get engagement. Having said that, Ak also got an extra helping of hate. "This n***a’s entire existence is clown shoes," one person wrote in the quote tweets. "Just for this comment. I hope the reference track for “Tuscan Leather” leaks out," said another. There were thousands of quote tweets and they all had similar sentiments. Needless to say, Ak struck a chord with this tweet, although that was probably the goal.

