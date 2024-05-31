DJ Akademiks Shuts Down Rumor That Drake Is Dropping Music Tonight

Ak doesn't want to get our hopes up.

Drake is back in the lab. He claimed to be going on vacation on the Kendrick Lamar diss "Family Matters," but he's clearly bent on dropping more hits. He teamed up with Sexyy Red for "U My Everything," which will forever be known as the song in which he rapped over "BBL Drizzy." The Toronto rapper also teased two features on Camila Cabello's upcoming album. He's been so prolific, in fact, that a rumor about new music on May 31 started to gain traction. That is, until DJ Akademiks shut it down.

The internet personality did a Drake-centric stream on May 29. He talked about a number of things that pertained to the 6 God. One of them was the recently leaked reference track for 2018's "Mob Ties," and the other was an Ak exclusive. The former Everyday Struggle host claimed that another notable rapper close to Drake has beef with him, but refused to say who. All the Drizzy talk had fans at a fever pitch in terms of anticipation. Would he drop new music to smooth over an otherwise tough week? A hot song would help people forget about the Vory reference track, right? Well, we'll never know.

DJ Akademiks Clarified What He Said On His Stream

DJ Akademiks hopped on X (formerly Twitter) on May 30 to set the record straight. He said that no matter what other sources claim, Drizzy is not putting out new music. "Drake ain’t dropping tn," he wrote. "If u got that from my stream I misspoke." The rapper is taking the week off, which isn't a very long time given that he just dropped the aforementioned Sexyy Red collab. The reception to the song, and Drake's last two K. Dot disses, has not been great. DJ Akademiks pointed out that the feedback to these three songs has been overall negative, as all of them have more likes than dislikes on YouTube.