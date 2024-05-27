Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar: DJ Akademiks' Hate-Botting Theory Trashed By Fans

Overall, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud has led to a whole lot of wild conspiracy theories online. Fans have been looking for clues in odd places, and have tried to piece together narratives that may or may not exist. Having said that, there is no denying that as it stands, Drizzy is the loser of the battle. Kendrick took the wind out of Drake's sails with the song "Meet The Grahams," and he eventually called game with the song "Not Like Us."

If you have been going to YouTube, you will notice that a lot of Drake's most recent songs have been inundated with dislikes. "The Heart Part 6" has over 1 million dislikes right now. Moreover, "Family Matters" has 400K dislikes to 800K likes. Lastly, his new collaboration with Sexyy Red currently stands at 80 percent dislikes on YouTube. In the eyes of DJ Akademiks, this recent trend simply isn't normal. Instead, it appears like some sort of coordinated attack.

"Either n****s hating on Drake or n****s hate botting his latest releases," Akademiks wrote. "His last 2 releases has more dislikes than likes on YouTube. the heart part 6 and his newest feature on Sexyy redd song . And family matters has over 400k dislikes on YouTube. Very abnormal." Akademiks makes an interesting point, however, for now, there is no evidence of hate-botting. In fact, fans don't seem all that convinced that there is something nefarious going on. Instead, they think Ak's bias is shining through here. Perhaps someday, Ak will be vindicated.

Fans React

