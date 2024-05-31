DJ Akademiks Gets Dragged For Defending Donald Trump After Guilty Verdict

Fans aren't feeling some of Ak's latest Tweets.

Earlier today, Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an alleged hush-money scheme, in which he was accused of paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence on their alleged affair. He's now the first president in U.S. history with a felony, and his sentencing has been scheduled for July. “This was a disgrace,” Trump said following the verdict. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.” 

As reactions to the news continue to pour in, DJ Akademiks has taken to Twitter/X to share his take on Trump's conviction. According to him, everyone is simply overreacting. Moreover, he admits that the guilty verdict has made him want to vote for Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

DJ Akademiks Says He Wants To Vote For Donald Trump

"Why they tryna violate Trump like dat? N***a cant pay off a sidepiece in peace???" he asked in a Tweet. "Donald Trump getting found guilty on 34 felony counts for paying off his side h*e... makes me wanna vote for dat n***a even more. Not even gonna lie," he also added. Of course, his remarks have sparked quite a debate in his replies, with most commenters dragging him for supporting Trump. Many are also calling him out for defending him while he himself has some serious legal issues to work out.

"All Trump backers have allegations themselves, it lines up. Criminals flock together," one critic writes. "You about to be a registered SO. You ain’t voting for nobody," another alleges. What do you think of DJ Akademiks' reaction to Donald Trump being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records? Do you think he deserves the backlash he's receiving online, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

Caroline Fisher
