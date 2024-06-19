Drake Fans Go After Joe Budden For Not Caring About Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Bot Usage

The Drake warriors are in full force today.

Drake and Joe Budden have beefed in the past, and even now, they aren't on the best of terms. Although Drake will text Joe from time to time, there is no doubt that Budden has had his fair share of criticisms for the boy. Furthermore, during the Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy beef, Budden has been on the side of Kendrick. He has championed every single diss song and has told Drake that it is all over as far as him winning goes. That said, Budden is now finding himself in the crosshairs of the OVO fandom.

This is all because of comments he recently made on his podcast in regards to allegations that Kendrick was using bots. As Joe explains, he always assumed Kendrick was using bots, and even said that he firmly believes Kendrick is, indeed, employing them. Although Budden meant bots in the context of YouTube dislikes, Drake fans felt like Budden was also confirming the allegations of Spotify stream bots. Not to mention, Budden made it clear that he does not care that Kendrick used bots. Consequently, this sent Drake fans into a tailspin.

Joe Budden Gets Drake Fans Heated

"Joe Budden just showed us what the pinnacle of being bias is. Wow, it’s ok to use bots now?!?! That’s how you win a beef?!?? What are we really talking about here," one person wrote. "joe budden admitting kendrick needed bots to beat drake is PEAK comedy," said another. Throughout Twitter, Drake fans are noting that this just goes to show that the beef was lost from the very beginning. They see it has hypocrisy from not just Joe, but the broader hip-hop community at large. Needless to say, this whole beef has taken its toll on the fans.

Fans Come After Joe