Drake Fans Go After Joe Budden For Not Caring About Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Bot Usage

BYAlexander Cole477 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)
The Drake warriors are in full force today.

Drake and Joe Budden have beefed in the past, and even now, they aren't on the best of terms. Although Drake will text Joe from time to time, there is no doubt that Budden has had his fair share of criticisms for the boy. Furthermore, during the Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy beef, Budden has been on the side of Kendrick. He has championed every single diss song and has told Drake that it is all over as far as him winning goes. That said, Budden is now finding himself in the crosshairs of the OVO fandom.

This is all because of comments he recently made on his podcast in regards to allegations that Kendrick was using bots. As Joe explains, he always assumed Kendrick was using bots, and even said that he firmly believes Kendrick is, indeed, employing them. Although Budden meant bots in the context of YouTube dislikes, Drake fans felt like Budden was also confirming the allegations of Spotify stream bots. Not to mention, Budden made it clear that he does not care that Kendrick used bots. Consequently, this sent Drake fans into a tailspin.

Read More: Drake Becomes First Artist To Hit 100 Billion Streams On Spotify

Joe Budden Gets Drake Fans Heated

"Joe Budden just showed us what the pinnacle of being bias is. Wow, it’s ok to use bots now?!?! That’s how you win a beef?!?? What are we really talking about here," one person wrote. "joe budden admitting kendrick needed bots to beat drake is PEAK comedy," said another. Throughout Twitter, Drake fans are noting that this just goes to show that the beef was lost from the very beginning. They see it has hypocrisy from not just Joe, but the broader hip-hop community at large. Needless to say, this whole beef has taken its toll on the fans.

Fans Come After Joe

Let us know what you think of Joe's comments, down below. Do you believe that what Joe is saying here is that bad? Do you believe there is some hypocrisy at play as it pertains to Joe Budden and his feelings against Drake? Are you on the side of the stans with this one? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Joe Budden Asserts That Kendrick Lamar Did Use Bots During Drake Beef & He Couldn't Care Less

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1MusicJoe Budden Asserts That Kendrick Lamar Did Use Bots During Drake Beef & He Couldn't Care Less1500
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - InsideMusicJoe Budden Accuses Drake Of Spreading Kendrick Lamar AI Tracks11.1K
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand OpeningMusicJoe Budden Reveals His Definitive Winner Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef6.1K
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1MusicJoe Budden Hilariously Dances To Kendrick Lamar's Scathing Drake Diss, "Not Like Us"5.0K