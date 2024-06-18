Drake Becomes First Artist To Hit 100 Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake has made Spotify history.

Drake has made history on Spotify by becoming the first artist to achieve 100 billion streams on the platform. He has amassed the figure with 78,140,542 monthly listeners after a highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar that saw him drop several popular diss tracks. They include "Family Matters," "The Heart Part 6," and more. Additionally, he recently teamed up with Sexyy Red for the single, "U My Everything."

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), plenty of his fans brought up the feud with Lamar. One user wrote: “Lmao [laughing emoji] man diss Spotify for now giving artist what they deserved, still couldn’t stop him from getting a billi [fire emojis] haters going hate.” Another added: “Drake gave a career to Kanye and Kendrick, metro and future and is too much above the Rap Game and it will never change until he retires, even these worst sounds are better than some of your favorite rappers here he just the goat I don’t even need to justify myself anymore.”

Drake Accepts Billboard Music Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

As for the beef with Lamar, it began when the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper dissed Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," earlier this year. In the following weeks the two each fired off several diss tracks aimed at one another. "Family Matters" alone notched Drake 75 million streams. Lamar made waves when he went back to back with the releases of "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us."

Drake Reaches 100 Billion Streams On Spotify