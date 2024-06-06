Drake Catches An Ear-Grabbing Stray From Baby Tate On Her Megan Thee Stallion "BOA" Remix

We live for #TateTuesdays.

Baby Tate continues to prove again and again why she is not just your average rapper. The Decatur, Georgia multi-hyphenate's combination of styles and her instantly recognizable voice have helped her blossom tremendously. Due to this, she has been able to offer up her talents to artists like JID, Rapsody, EARTHGANG, and plenty more. Unfortunately, most of her amazing work has flown under the radar, at least up until about 2021-2022. That is when she landed on JID's "Surround Sound", along with 21 Savage. It seemed that appearance helped give her that extra boost to more mainstream ears. The secret may be out, but that is not necessarily a bad thing.

The 28-year-old rapper and singer has been seen across the internet dropping some hot freestyles. One that really impressed audiences was for On The Radar. However, Baby Tate is sure to make even more waves online with her "BOA" remix. Hooping on the latest single from Megan Thee Stallion shows that she has respect for the Texas femcee. In fact, she even states it clearly, "You know I f*** with the Stalli, but I ride this beat like a pony".

Baby Tate Is Getting In On The Drake Takedown

However, the clever bars do not stop there. "No Ludacris this chick is badder than a toddler / None of these h*es could whoop this baby because they ain't my momma". Then, out of nowhere, Drake catches an accusatory stray from Baby Tate moments later. "Knew that before Instagram I like freaky a** n****s but no not like Mr. Graham". Everyone was praising her in the comments for her clever wordplay and flows. Shockingly though, not many pointed out the pedophilic shot at Drizzy, which of course is a reference to the allegations surrounding him and to Kendrick's "meet the grahams". Tate was also in The Neighborhood Talk's post thanking them for the love. But she also left with a message. "I’ll c u next Tuesday 😘 album coming 2025 but until then imma keep eating all these beats BC I CAN! 🍽️".