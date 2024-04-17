Baby Tate Proves She's No Baby After All With Fiery Freestyle

Baby Tate is becoming an increasingly reliable source for impressive freestyle moments. The hard-hitting, versatile rapper is capable of playing it effortlessly casual or dialing it in and popping off on her adversaries. Just last week she stopped by On The Radar for a performance in the now iconic green room. While there she showed love to numerous female rappers and singers who paved the way for her like Rihanna, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj.

But in her newest freestyle performance, Baby Tate is all about herself. She shared the hard-hitting new freestyle to Instagram earlier this week and fans have been eating it up. In her performance she recontextualizes her name, assuring everyone that while she's called Baby, she isn't a kid. She also assures any rapper trying to act like her mother that she "barely calls them sis." She did it all while recording from what appears to be her bedroom with a pretty basic set-up. Check out the video of her newest freestyle below.

Baby Tate Unleashes Hard-Hitting New Freestyle

Baby Tate is featured on a song that was at the center of a viral challenge last year. She teamed up with JID and 21 Savage for the track "Surround Sound" from JID's 2022 album The Forever Story. While the song was an instant fan-favorite it didn't reach its peak of success until more than a year later. That came because it served as the soundtrack for a TikTok challenge that shot it up the charts.

Since then "Surround Sound" has gone platinum and racked up nearly 500 million streams on Spotify alone. It's currently Baby Tate's most-streamed song on the platform outpacing tracks like "STUPID" and "Hey, Mickey!" What do you think of Baby Tate's new freestyle? Do you think she did a good job proving that the Baby in her name isn't indicative of her style or talent? Let us know in the comment section below.

