Megan Thee Stallion Enjoys A Good Twerk Sesh While Fans Wonder If "BOA" Is The Album Or A Single

With "Megan May" officially underway, her Hotties have been salivating for new music in any form. At any moment, Megan Thee Stallion could drop new music, especially with her worldwide journey on the horizon. The Texas rapper is about to be making these next couple of months extra humid with her Hot Girl Summer Tour kicking off on May 14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. With that in mind, Megan has still not announced the release date of her sophomore album, nor its title. However, over the last couple days, fans have been wondering if an Instagram post announcing "BOA" is the LP title or a single title.

Megan Thee Stallion teased "BOA" in the form of an early PlayStation video game artwork that looks like it was from the early 2000s. "😈🐍🎮 Are you ready to play?" she captioned the post. It sees the "Cobra" artist rocking a cosplay of Boa Hancock, a character from the hit anime series One Piece. Her obsession with the Japan art form was apparent during her numerous photo dumps when she visited the country earlier this year.

Megan Is Leaving Fans Guessing About "BOA"

The 29-year-old is now fueling the fire more about what "BOA" will ultimately be with what she loves to do just as much as making music. That activity would be twerking on the Gram and trapping her followers. A repost on IG from The Neighborhood Talk shows a TikTok from Megan's account shaking her rear end with the caption, "Me distracting the hotties after they ask if BOA is the album title or my next single title." While the fans are loving the provocative display, we want to know the details!

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion teasing her next album or a promotional single? What do you think is coming next and why? Do you plan on attending one her tour shows? Are "HISS" and "Cobra" still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

