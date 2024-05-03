Megan Thee Stallion Shares Video Game-Inspired Teaser For New Music

Planned Parenthood Gala
Megan Thee Stallion at Planned Parenthood Gala held at Cipriani South Street on April 16, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Fans are looking forward to any new release from Meg.

Megan Thee Stallion started off 2024 with a bang. Before Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake became the biggest beef in rap, Megan threw down the gauntlet with her single "HISS." The track took shots at multiple adversaries who have come out against her over the years, though most fans honed in on just one. Nicki Minaj was singled out as the song's primary target mostly because of one particularly lethal line about Megan's Law. When Minaj's response track was universally panned for lacking any creative comebacks and delivering flat out lies, Megan took a much-deserved victory lap.

But now she seems to be back and gearing up towards releasing new music. She took to Instagram to tease fans with the message "😈🐍🎮 Are you ready to play ?." The message was attached to two renditions of Megan in classic video game style. She serves up a pair of looks in the likeness of old Playstation fighting games and fans are eating it up. "his eats so bad i’m inspired to change my concert outfit 😭" one of the top comments on the post reads. Other fans feverishly speculate over whether or not either of the pictures are official artwork for Meg's upcoming album. Check out the post and the variety of reactions to it below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Warns Fans To "Get Ready"

Megan Thee Stallion's Fighting Game Artwork

Late last month, Megan Thee Stallion was hit with a lawsuit from a former photographer. It included allegations that Megan forced the photographer to watch her have sex, which she categorically denied. Her lawyer described the filing as a "salacious" money grab and numerous fellow celebs came forward in Megan's defense. That included 50 Cent who even went as far as to say that her accuser should be punched in the head.

What do you think of the artwork Megan shared of her in the style of classic fighting game box art? Do you think she's announcing her new album or just teasing fans for the release of another single? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

[Via]

