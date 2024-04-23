50 Cent Says Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Harassment Accuser "Should Be Punched In The Head"

50 Cent shared a hot take about the lawsuit Megan Thee Stallion is facing on Instagram, Tuesday. After reading up on the details of the case in an article from NBC News, the New York rapper remarked that the man who made the harassment allegation against Megan should be "punched in the head." The case revolves around a former cameraman for the artist who claims he was stuck inside a moving vehicle with Megan when she began having sex with another woman.

"This Camera man and the lawyer who made this claim should be punched in the head," 50 wrote on Instagram, before adding, "I’m sorry 2 women start making out, I’m not offended. THIS CASE IS THROWN OUT OF MY COURT." Many of his fans joined in on jokes about the case in the comments section. One wrote: "I woulda filed a lawsuit too if she didn't let me join."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Relationship Timeline

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Singer Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Main. Stage during Week 2, Day 2 of the 2022 Coachella Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

The cameraman, Emilio Garcia, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday. He claimed that, following the incident, Megan began treating him differently. He alleged that the “harassment was so severe or pervasive” that it created a “hostile, abusive work environment” and made “working conditions intolerable.” His attorney, Ron Zambrano, further told NBC News in a statement: “Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct. Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.”

50 Cent Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit

Check out 50's full response to the lawsuit above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Yungeen Ace Asks 50 Cent To Make A Film Based On His Life After Weapons Arrest

[Via]