Megan Thee Stallion Sued For Harassment By Cameraman: What We Know So Far

Megan Thee Stallion has found herself embroiled in another legal battle after being hit with a new lawsuit. The “Hot Girl Summer” star is facing allegations of creating a hostile work environment, as detailed in documents to the court filed by her former cameraman Emilio Garcia. However, there have also been other bombshell claims made in the lawsuit. Some have sparked intense scrutiny of the rapper’s alleged conduct behind the scenes. Nonetheless, it’s important to note that these are all allegations. Moreover, Megan’s lawyer has stated that the claims are false. Here’s what we know so far.

The Lawsuit Against Megan Thee Stallion

The man behind the lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion is Emilio Garcia. He served as her cameraman from 2018 to 2023. To sum it up, he is alleging harassment and the establishment of a hostile work environment. One startling claim in the lawsuit, however, alleges that Megan subjected him to watch her engage in sexual activity during a trip to Ibiza, Spain. This reportedly happened inside an SUV after a night out in June 2022. Megan allegedly told Garcia to “never discuss” what he saw.

Garcia’s Other Claims

Garcia also claims that he was body-shamed and fat-shamed by the “HISS” rapper. He accused Megan of allegedly saying things like “Spit your food out,” “Fat bitch,” and “You don’t need to be eating.” In an interview with NBC News, Garcia expressed his feelings about the ordeal. "To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things, felt degrading,” he said. Garcia also outlined in the lawsuit that his compensation arrangement underwent a notable alteration.

Previously receiving a $4,000 monthly rate, he found himself transitioning to a pay-per-task model. He was subsequently required to submit invoices for each assignment. Despite this shift, Garcia claims he was still required to deliver the same level of service. However, he alleged disparate treatment following his work on her Ibiza tour in 2022. Specifically, he stated that there was a decrease in the number of bookings Megan Thee Stallion subsequently offered him.

Garcia also alleges that he experienced various damages, stemming from what he purportedly endured. These include significant financial losses amounting to over six figures in unpaid wages, employment benefits, medical expenses, injuries, emotional distress, and other related costs. The lawsuit also claims that Megan Thee Stallion created a toxic work environment for Garcia. He claims that her alleged actions not only violated professional boundaries but also caused emotional distress. Additionally, the lawsuit aims to recover unpaid wages, along with accrued interest, overdue overtime pay, and any other entitled employee benefits. These have all been calculated at the legal rate. Finally, the plaintiff seeks statutory penalties and wage penalties per California labor regulations, as well as punitive damages based on evidence provided, and reimbursement for incurred expenses, including legal fees.

A Response From Megan’s Lawyer

In response to the lawsuit, Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer Alex Spiro has vehemently denied the allegations. Speaking to Page Six, Spiro asserted: “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed, and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.” Spiro is a well-known celebrity attorney who has worked with a host of notable names, including Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and several others. He also issued statements on Megan's behalf during Tory Lanez's trial. The rapper herself has yet to publicly address the controversy, leaving many to speculate about her next steps and how she plans to handle this situation.

