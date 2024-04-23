Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Harassment Accuser Liked Tweets From Nicki Minaj About Roc Nation Firings

Emilio Garcia, the cameraman who is suing Megan Thee Stallion, previously liked Nicki Minaj's posts on Twitter about Desiree Perez and the firings at Roc Nation, fans uncovered online, Tuesday. One viral post features a screenshot of Garcia's Twitter account and under the "Likes" section is Minaj's rant about the incident. It comes as Garcia has accused Megan of harassment regarding an alleged incident that occurred while he was traveling abroad with her.

In response to the viral post, many fans came to Garcia's defense. "Nicki is one of the biggest artists in the world and they surprised someone would like her tweets," one fan argued. "Be so serious." Another wrote: "Why they always tryna blame Nicki Minaj?? It's so weird & disgusting."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Lollapalooza

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 17: Megan Thee Stallion performs during Lollapalooza Paris Festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 17, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Getty Images)

Garcia filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, claiming that, following the aforementioned alleged incident, Megan began treating him differently. He claims that the “harassment was so severe or pervasive” that it created a “hostile, abusive work environment” and made “working conditions intolerable.” In turn, he wants compensation. His attorney, Ron Zambrano, further told NBC News in a statement: “Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct. Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.”

Fans Uncover Posts Emilio Garcia Liked

Check out the post that Garcia apparently liked on Twitter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

