Megan Thee Stallion Demands Accuser Provide Evidence For His Car-Sex Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake 445 Views
Syndication: Desert Sun
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The man accused Megan Thee Stallion of allegedly forcing him to watch her have sex in a car during her tour.

Megan Thee Stallion wants the man suing her for allegedly fostering a hostile work environment to provide any evidence of wrongdoing, as it's been over a year since he initially filed the lawsuit. The plaintiff, Emilio Garcia, claims Megan allegedly forced him to watch her have sex in a car during the European leg of one of her tours.

In a motion caught by Billboard on Tuesday, Megan's legal team quotes a legal precedent while telling Garcia "to put up or shut up." Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, writes: “Plaintiff still has no evidentiary support for his sensationalized and baseless claims... No longer can plaintiff hide behind presumptions of truth for allegations unmoored to any factual support.”

Garcia claims he was fired from his gig as a videographer on the tour after the incident. Megan, on the other hand, says the story is “false and fabricated." Her motion continues: “The evidence demonstrates that plaintiff’s own insulting text messages about Ms. Pete — not any purported complaints about his work environment or wages — caused the end of his services."

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit Update
Syndication: Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta. Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice. President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia. State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA. Today Network / USA. TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garcia’s attorney, Ron Zambrano, addressed the motion in a statement to Billboard. He claimed to be confident that the judge would deny Megan’s motion. “This is just the MO of celebrities when they’ve been sued," he wrote. "They don’t settle, they don’t resolve. They just try to get rid of it, never looking at themselves to see if they’re at all at fault for what’s happened to their own employees but instead spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on public relations and attorneys to protect their brands.”

Garcia is also taking legal action against Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, which manages Megan Thee Stallion. Lawyers for the company also filed a motion seeking to end the lawsuit, writing: “The time has come to end the burden and expense that this suit has imposed on Roc Nation.”

