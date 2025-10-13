Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Fans Fixated On Chart Performance

It's no secret that Megan Thee Stallion's fans can be competitive. According to her, however, her music is much more than just a position on a chart. Recently, she discussed this during an appearance at The Boris L. Henson Foundation's "i AM the Table" Benefit Brunch, hosted by Taraji P Henson.

"Hell yeah I want to win and be number one, for sure. But that's not why I do it," she explained, as seen in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "I feel like my fans are very competitive but I don't want to be tongue wrestling with you motherf*ckers on Twitter about charting."

"Y'all want to bully other people because you think that the next girl is not doing as good as me, or you think that I'm not doing as good as the next girl," she continued. "But did you listen to any of my songs for real? Like, do you hear what I'm saying? Do you like what I'm saying, or do you just want to brag?"

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

Commercial performance isn't all that's stolen some spotlight from Meg's music lately, however. She's also currently in a relationship with Klay Thompson, which they revealed with a cheeky Instagram post earlier this year. During NBA Media Day late last month, the athlete was asked how dating the femcee has made him a “better man on and off” the court. His response raised eyebrows, even leading some to suspect that they allegedly split up.

"I'm not going to talk about that,” he said. “But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an offseason. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season. You have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."