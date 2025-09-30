This summer, Megan Thee Stallion made her relationship with Klay Thompson Instagram official. Now, however, fans have begun to suspect trouble in paradise. During the NBA Media Day earlier this week, the athlete was asked how dating the femcee has made him a “better man on and off” the court. He looked confused and somewhat annoyed by the question, as seen in a video shared by DJ Akademiks.

“I'm not going to talk about that,” he responded. “But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an offseason. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season. You have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."

While Thompson chose not to say much of anything about his relationship with Meg, this in itself has raised eyebrows. Some social media users even think the pair could have allegedly gone their separate ways.

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

"He damn near said 'free Tory,'" one Instagram commenter claims. "He went through that phone😂😂😂," someone else jokes. Others believe Thompson just wanted to stick to questions about the game, and didn't want his personal life to be discussed at all. "He said you’re not about to overshadow my impressive career with my relationship buddy. Stick to the script and try again😂😂😂," a fan writes. "He gave a good answer, keep him out of your business," another says.

Thompson might have kept his lips sealed about his relationship during the NBA Media Day, but that doesn't mean he hasn't gushed over it in the past.