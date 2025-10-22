Megan Thee Stallion Predicted Klay Thompson Relationship In Resurfaced Tweet From Years Ago

Megan Thee Stallion Predicted Klay Thompson Relationship News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It looks like Megan Thee Stallion may have seen her relationship with an athlete coming long before fans did.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson made their relationship Instagram official this summer, but it looks like the femcee saw it coming long before then. Recently, fans dug up an old tweet dating back to 2011, in which she appears to predict her fate. “I’m marrying an athelete for sure," she wrote at the time. "Maybe a football player..but most likely a basketball player.”

For obvious reasons, fans are impressed with Meg's intuition, and hope that her prediction about marriage eventually comes true. Whether or not it will remains to be seen, though the power couple does seem to be doing better than ever.

Earlier this month, for example, they hopped online to flaunt their affection for one another in some new photos. On top of reminding fans of their romance, this managed to shut down rumors that they may have gone their separate ways. These rumors started to circulate back in September.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

They stemmed from some remarks Thompson made during NBA Media Day. When asked how dating Meg has made him a “better man on and off” the court, his response raised eyebrows.

“I'm not going to talk about that,” he stated. “But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an offseason. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season. You have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."

While some thought this meant he and Meg had run into some trouble in paradise, it appears that he was simply trying to keep the conversation about the game. After all, he had nothing but positive things to say about her at her Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City in July. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need," he explained on the red carpet. "And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

