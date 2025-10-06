Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Are Totally In Love As Lovey-Dovey Photos Hit Social Media

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have become one of the biggest power couples in sports and hip-hop over the last few months. Overall, their relationship came as a huge surprise to a lot of fans. At the end of the day, not many people expected these two to ever get together. However, after Klay was found hanging out in the back of Meg's photos, it was clear that these two were an item.

Now, the two are completely inseparable. For years, Thompson was seen as a shy and reserved kind of guy, who certainly had a sense of humor when the time called for it. That said, now that he is with Meg, we have never seen him so vulnerable on social media.

Interestingly, during Dallas Mavericks media day, it felt as though the two were possibly on the outs. In the end, it turned out that Thompson just wanted to keep things totally about basketball.

Thanks to the latest photos of the couple on social media, it is clear as day that these two are totally in love with one another. As you will see, the two are getting lovey-dovey, and it makes for a nice scene.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship

Overall, this is a very important time for Thompson. He is currently gearing up for the start of the NBA season, which is always a massive grind. The Dallas Mavericks are going to be in for an interesting season, especially with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis on the roster.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, it remains to be seen if we will be hearing any new music from her in the near future. After all, she is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. Fans want to hear from her, and now would be a great time to return.

Regardless, we wish Thompson and Meg well going forward.