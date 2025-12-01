An NFL star is stirring up some reactions after an interesting post following his team's win this Sunday. That player is E.J. Speed, linebacker for the Houston Texans. Him and his squad defeated their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, in a crucial matchup on the road winning 20-16.

This game also meant a lot for Speed, who played for the Colts during his first full six seasons in the league. Moreover, he had a career year with Indy in 2024, recording 142 tackles. However, that would be his second and final year starting for the team.

They let E.J. Speed walk in free agency. That's when the Texans swooped in, signing him to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason per the Houston Chronicle.

So, it's fair to say that this was a bit of revenge game for E.J. But as we alluded to earlier, Speed's celebration turned some heads in the process. He took to his social media pages to post a photo of YNW Melly, who's currently enduring one of the most taxing legal wars.

He's been in custody for over six years while trying to go on trial again for the alleged murder of two of his then crew members, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.

YNW Melly Murder Trial

E.J. Speed didn't add any caption to this post above, but he seems to be referencing his return to Indy with a new team and taking down his ex-squad.

It's certainly a unique way to express this and has been confusing for most sports fans. However, what E.J. Speed did include audio of "Murder On My Mind," the song that authorities believe Melly used to admit his alleged crime.

It was attached specifically to his IG Story post. He let the ending of the second verse play out. "His body dropped down to the floor and he got teardrops in his eyes / He grabbed me by my hands and said he was afraid to die / I told him, "It's too late, my friend, it's time to say goodbye" / And he died inside my arms, blood all on my shirt."