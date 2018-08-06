murder on my mind
- MusicYNW Melly Case Takes Unexpected Turn As Lead Prosecutor Is RemovedThe ongoing case takes another turn.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFredo Bang Says YNW Melly Is "In Good Spirits" & Working On An AlbumAfter talking to him in jail, he revealed Melly is working on another album while behind bars awaiting trial in his double homicide case. By Madusa S.
- NumbersYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Surpasses One Billion StreamsYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" is one of the biggest songs in recent memory, clocking in some gargantuan numbers. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersYNW Melly's Controversial "Murder On My Mind" Reaches Quadruple Platinum StatusYNW Melly is still earning tons of attention despite spending a year behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe Intoxicating YNW Melly Cocktail: Juxtaposition And PainThere's much to be gleaned from the music of an artist whose breakout hit reads like the criminal charges he now faces.By Luke Hinz
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Goes Double Platinum As He Faces Death PenaltyYNW Melly can now be considered a multi-platinum recording artist because of "Murder On My Mind."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentYNW Melly: 10 Essential SongsYNW Melly released an impressive list of songs before getting locked up. Here are the ones you need to hear.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Champions For Imminent Release Of YNW MellyFuture stands by YNW Melly. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYNW Melly's Dad Remixes "Murder On My Mind" To Profess His InnocenceYNW Melly's father speaks out after his son was arrested for double murder.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Producer Says He Didn't Kill His Two FriendsHe says the allegations are "fake news."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly's Lawyer Claims Rapper's Lyrics May Be Used In CourtShould lyrics ever be fair game in a court of law? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYNW Melly Hires Lawyer That Helped Boosie Badazz Avoid 1st-Degree Murder ChargesYNW Melly adds Boosie's former attorney to his legal defense.By Devin Ch
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Now No. 1 On On-Demand Streaming SongsYNW Melly's controversial track continues to put up numbers.By Milca P.
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Hits #1 On On-Demand Streaming Songs ChartYNW Melly obtains his first number one single following his murder charges.By Aron A.
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Earns Platinum CertificationYNW Melly is currently in jail for murdering his two friends.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Darts Up The Top 20 On Billboard Hot 100YNW Melly's incriminating track continues to gain traction.By Milca P.
- MusicYNW Melly Details Making "Murder On My Mind" In Jail, Kanye West, & MoreYNW Melly stopped by the office a few days before being arrested for double murder.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWho Is YNW Melly? Everything You Need To KnowGet acquainted with infamous Florida rapper YNW Melly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Tops iTunes Chart Amid Murder ChargesYNW Melly's arrest sparks a surge in streams.By Aron A.
- Music VideosYNW Melly Enters A Bloody Ritual In "Murder On My Mind"The rapper levels up his visuals for this fan favorite. By Zaynab