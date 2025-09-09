Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry has accepted a plea deal just one day before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his case regarding the alleged murders of Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas, Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams. He was facing two counts of murder in the first degree with a firearm and two counts of accessory after the fact. Additionally, he was facing charges related to a witness tampering case from 2023.

With the deal, he no longer faces life in prison, as caught by Complex. Instead, he will serve 10 years behind bars, followed by six years of probation. He has also agreed to provide information to prosecutors in the future. In getting the deal, he pleaded no contest to the accessory after the fact charges and two charges in the witness tampering case. The first-degree murder charges were dropped entirely.

John M. Phillips, an attorney for the family of YNW Sakchaser, addressed the plea deal on social media. "As predicted, YNW Bortlen took the plea deal. He also agreed to a proffer- which means he’s talking," he wrote. "We’ve already requested his deposition in the civil case."

YNW Bortlen was charged in the case alongside YNW Melly, who is still in jail while awaiting a retrial in his case. His first trial kicked off in 2023, but it ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder. Melly is best known for his viral single, "Murder on My Mind," which he dropped back in 2018.

Last month, Melly filed a request to replace his current legal team with veteran attorneys Drew Findling and Carey Haughwout due to a criminal investigation into one of his defense lawyers. For now, he's residing at Broward County Jail until his retrial begins in January 2027. He previously alleged to have been subjected to inhumane conditions at the facility.