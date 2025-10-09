YNW Bortlen’s New Mugshot Surfaces As He Begins 10-Year Sentence In YNW Melly Case

BY Caroline Fisher 538 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YNW Bortlen New Mugshot Crime News
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)
Last month, YNW Bortlen accepted a plea deal in his double murder case just a day before his trial was set to begin.

Last month, Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry accepted a plea deal in his double murder case just one day before his trial was set to begin. He, along with his co-defendant YNW Melly, was accused of murdering two associates in 2018. Bortlen could have spent life behind bars. As part of the deal, however, he'll only be in prison for ten years. Following his release, he'll be on probation for six years. His release date is currently September 22, 2033.

The sentence is now underway, and recently, Bortlen's latest mugshot surfaced online. Per No Jumper, he's just been transferred to the Madison Correctional Institution in Florida.

Following the plea deal, Bortlen shut down rumors that he turned his back on his co-defendant in a freestyle. "What the f*ck I look like taking a deal that hurt my n****s?," he asked at the time. "Free me and Melly."

Read More: YNW Melly Secures New Lawyers Ahead Of Double Murder Retrial

YNW Melly Retrial

John M. Phillips, an attorney for alleged victim YNW Juvy's family, celebrated the plea deal in a social media post as the news began to circulate.

"Justice for Juvy! Great day today in the YNW Melly double murder case," he wrote. "YNW Bortlen was set to go to trial this week and took a plea deal to not only accessory after the fact but witness tampering. He was already adjudicated guilty by the judge and will be sentenced to 10 years minus time served or gain time, followed by 6 years probation. He is also giving a proffer, which means he will speak to the State. We similtaneously requested his deposition in the civil case."

As for Melly, his retrial is currently expected to begin in January of 2027. His first trial started in June of 2023, but was ultimately ruled a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision. A few weeks ago, he also secured new lawyers, Drew Findling and Carey Haughwout.

Read More: YNW Bortlen Appears To Address Plea Deal In YNW Melly Case

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
YNW Bortlen Breaks Silence Plea Deal Crime News Crime YNW Bortlen Breaks Silence On Plea Deal In YNW Melly Case 8.0K
Lawyer Requests YNW Bortlen Deposition Crime News Crime Lawyer Requests YNW Bortlen Deposition Following Plea Deal In YNW Melly Case 1158
YNW Melly (11) Music YNW Melly's Co-Defendant, YNW Bortlen, Agrees To Plea Deal In Double Murder Case 10.1K
ynw_bortlen_ig Music YNW Bortlen Accepts Plea Deal: Everything We Know 5.2K
Comments 0