Lawyer Requests YNW Bortlen Deposition Following Plea Deal In YNW Melly Case

BY Caroline Fisher 22 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lawyer Requests YNW Bortlen Deposition Crime News
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)
Earlier this week, YNW Melly's co-defendant YNW Bortlen accepted a plea deal in the double murder case, avoiding a life sentence.

Yesterday (September 9), Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry accepted a plea deal just a day before jury selection in his double murder trial was scheduled to begin. He, along with Florida rapper YNW Melly, was accused of murder his two associates YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser back in 2018.

Bortlen was facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact. He was also facing charges related to a 2023 witness tampering case. He pleaded no contest to the accessory after the fact charges and two charges in the witness tampering case. As a result, the first-degree murder charges were dropped, and he's no longer at risk of serving a life sentence.

He'll serve ten years in prison and six years of probation. As part of the deal, he's also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the future. An attorney for YNW Juvy's family, John M. Phillips, took to Instagram last night to share a statement about the plea deal.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug, & The 'Ride Or Die' Myth That Eclipses Her Music

YNW Melly Retrial

"Justice for Juvy! Great day today in the YNW Melly double murder case," it begins. "YNW Bortlen was set to go to trial this week and took a plea deal to not only accessory after the fact but witness tampering. He was already adjudicated guilty by the judge and will be sentenced to 10 years minus time served or gain time, followed by 6 years probation. He is also giving a proffer, which means he will speak to the State. We similtaneously requested his deposition in the civil case."

As for Melly, his first trial began in June of 2023, but was declared a mistrial because the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. His retrial has been rescheduled various times, and currently, it's expected to begin in January of 2027. He's facing two counts of first-degree murder and resides at Broward County Jail.

Read More: Decomposing Corpse Discovered In The Trunk Of Tesla Registered To D4VD

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
YNW Melly (11) Music YNW Melly's Co-Defendant, YNW Bortlen, Agrees To Plea Deal In Double Murder Case 3.5K
© ℗ 2021 YNW4L / Create Music Group Crime YNW Bortlen, YNW Melly Co-Defendant, Offered A 16-Year Plea Deal By The State of Florida 9.4K
YNW Bortlen's Trial To Begin In October Music YNW Bortlen's Trial To Begin In October 1274
Gossip YNW Bortlen Tweets About "Mind Games" Amid YNW Melly Mistrial 2.0K
Comments 0