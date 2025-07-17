Two years after a double-murder mistrial, the court continues to debate the upcoming retrial of YNW Melly. What's more is that, according to a XXL report, there could be other legal obstacles for both teams to face, whether head-on or via preparation.

On Wednesday (July 16), Melly went to a pretrial courtroom hearing where Judge Martin S. Fein ordered the court to turn over documents connected to the rapper's defense attorney Raven Liberty, according to NBC 6 South Florida. Liberty has reportedly faced an 18-month investigation alleging possible witness tampering, although no criminal charges have emerged at press time. Information about this investigation remains a tight secret given its ongoing nature.

We will see how that situation develops for YNW Melly's legal team. Throughout this whole process, both the prosecution and the defense have faced a lot of challenges to make their arguments and secure their goals.

All the while, the Florida MC has been behind bars since 2019. However, during this Wednesday court hearing, all parties learned news that might make their path forward a little bit more visible.

When Will YNW Melly Get Out Of Jail?

Earlier court hearings failed to fully settle on a retrial date for YNW Melly. The initial September 10, 2025 date reportedly fell under scrutiny due to a lingering district court appeal in Broward County, Florida. But on Wednesday, Judge Fein reportedly ruled that the court will still commence its retrial on September 10.

He reportedly told both sides that they should get this retrial moving sooner rather than later. Prosecutors reportedly wanted to push the retrial date back even more.

This follows other legal controversies in YNW Melly's case, such as the consistent denials of bond he faced and alleged frustration with all legal teams involved. Over the next few months, we will see if the retrial date of September 10 becomes a realistic outcome or a swing and a miss.