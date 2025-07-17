YNW Melly's Lawyer Under Investigation As Judge Sets Retrial Date

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 207 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YNW Melly Lawyer Investigation Judge Retrial Date Hip Hop News
Image via HNHH
YNW Melly's attorney has reportedly been under investigation for 18 months for possible alleged witness tampering.

Two years after a double-murder mistrial, the court continues to debate the upcoming retrial of YNW Melly. What's more is that, according to a XXL report, there could be other legal obstacles for both teams to face, whether head-on or via preparation.

On Wednesday (July 16), Melly went to a pretrial courtroom hearing where Judge Martin S. Fein ordered the court to turn over documents connected to the rapper's defense attorney Raven Liberty, according to NBC 6 South Florida. Liberty has reportedly faced an 18-month investigation alleging possible witness tampering, although no criminal charges have emerged at press time. Information about this investigation remains a tight secret given its ongoing nature.

We will see how that situation develops for YNW Melly's legal team. Throughout this whole process, both the prosecution and the defense have faced a lot of challenges to make their arguments and secure their goals.

All the while, the Florida MC has been behind bars since 2019. However, during this Wednesday court hearing, all parties learned news that might make their path forward a little bit more visible.

Read More: SZA & Nicki Minaj Twitter Beef, Explained

When Will YNW Melly Get Out Of Jail?

Earlier court hearings failed to fully settle on a retrial date for YNW Melly. The initial September 10, 2025 date reportedly fell under scrutiny due to a lingering district court appeal in Broward County, Florida. But on Wednesday, Judge Fein reportedly ruled that the court will still commence its retrial on September 10.

He reportedly told both sides that they should get this retrial moving sooner rather than later. Prosecutors reportedly wanted to push the retrial date back even more.

This follows other legal controversies in YNW Melly's case, such as the consistent denials of bond he faced and alleged frustration with all legal teams involved. Over the next few months, we will see if the retrial date of September 10 becomes a realistic outcome or a swing and a miss.

Either way, this case caused a lot of ruckus for all its surprising developments, accusations, investigations, and reevaluations emerging from the mistrial. It's one of hip-hop's most complex legal stories today, and hopefully one that gets resolved soon.

Read More: Travis Scott Disses Pusha T On “JACKBOYS 2” Opener

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
YNW Melly Retrial Delayed 2025 Hip Hop News Music YNW Melly Murder Retrial Pushed Back Until 2025 After Numerous Other Delays 4.0K
YNW Melly Police Booking Photo Crime YNW Melly's Attorneys Believe The Rapper's Re-Trial Won't Begin Until 2026 In New Motion 11.2K
YNW Melly Family Support Court Hearing Hip Hop News Music YNW Melly's Family Shows Up To Support Him At Court Hearing 2.8K
YNW Melly Could Get Out Of Jail Hip Hop News Music YNW Melly Could Get Out Of Jail Ahead Of Double Murder Retrial 5.3K
Comments 0