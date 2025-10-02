Megan Thee Stallion Previews New Song Seemingly Inspired By Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion still hasn't provided concrete details as to when fans can expect her next studio album.

Megan Thee Stallion previewed a new song for fans while recording herself in the studio on Wednesday night. In the brief clip, Megan dances along to the song while wearing a sleeveless crop top and camo pants.

The track features a prominent sample of Total’s 1996 R&B song, “Kissin’ You.” She raps: “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D**kin’ me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy.”

Fans on social media appear to be loving the new song. "Yeah meg definitely one of them ones. That make ALOT of good music," one user wrote. Another added: "Come on Meg!!! Give us some of that Tina Snow flavor!!! We been waiting!!"

Others complained about Megan teasing new music just after Cardi B dropped her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? One wrote: "I guess she’s dropping a single bc of Cardi dropping her album??? I’m trying to see the consistency in the fans lol." Another countered: "I wish yall would just support the girls fr instead of making the sh*t a popularity contest. Tired of seeing Nicki’s name fr like can we just support the girls f*ckin music??"

Read More: Klay Thompson Sparks Megan Thee Stallion Breakup Rumors With Suspicious Media Day Comment

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion's snippet comes as she's been making headlines for dating NBA star Klay Thompson. The two confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram back in July. They've since attended several public events with one another, although they dealt with breakup rumors, last week.

Megan is currently at work on her third studio album. She confirmed that the project was still in the works on TikTok Live back in March. “Y’all know I don’t give away too much stuff about my music, but ACT III is being made,” she said, as caught by Rap-Up. “I’m really just trying to figure out who I want to do features with at this point in life.”

Read More: Tory Lanez Requests Protective Order To Dodge Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

