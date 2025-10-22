Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Release Date For New Single, "Lover Girl"

Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing the upcoming single, "Lover Girl," in several posts on social media in recent weeks.

Megan Thee Stallion has announced the release date for her next single, "Lover Girl," confirming on Instagram that fans will be able to hear the song in full on Friday, October 24. The announcement comes as Megan has shared a series of teasers for the song on social media in recent weeks.

The track features a prominent sample of Total’s 1996 R&B song, “Kissin’ You.” She raps: “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D**kin’ me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy.” Fans have been interpreting the song as being inspired by her new boyfriend, Klay Thompson.

As for the announcement post, she wrote in the caption: “LOVER GIRL FRIDAY." She included a picture of a red, heart-shaped lollipop with the date "10/24" on it. In the comments section, fans have been expressing their excitement for the new single. "GIRL FINALLY!! WHAT THE HECK?!?" one user wrote. Another added: "Yay! I don’t even have a man tho, but who cares! We streaming." Others brought up Klay Thompson.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram back in July. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. At that event, Megan dished on her feelings for the Dallas Mavericks star. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,” Megan told Page Six at the time. “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

Megan is currently at work on her highly anticipated third studio album. She previously confirmed that the project was still in the works on TikTok Live back in March. “Y’all know I don’t give away too much stuff about my music, but ACT III is being made,” she said at the time, as caught by Rap-Up. “I’m really just trying to figure out who I want to do features with at this point in life.”

