DJ Akademiks Trolls "Bench Player" Klay Thompson Following Megan Thee Stallion's Thanksgiving Feast

DJ Akademiks (11)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24 DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan SteffyGetty Images for Complex)
Megan Thee Stallion cooked an entire Thanksgiving meal for Klay Thompson and his family for the holiday, last week.

DJ Akademiks trolled Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson while reacting to a video of the "Lover Girl" rapper preparing their Thanksgiving meal. "Bench player nutrients," he wrote in response to the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Megan detailed his process of making turkey, dressing, macaroni, and more. “What’s up, y’all? It’s ya girl Megan Thee Stallion, aka Thee Hot Girl Coach, and b*tch I am whispering ‘cause Klay is still in his food coma from last night,” she said. “I was really nervous, ‘cause I was like, ‘Dang, I’m really finna cook for my man and his whole family.' I hope they love this because I got to show them that I really love they son!”

“Right here, this is me getting my dressing ready. I do not call it ‘stuffing’ baby, ‘cause this is dressing, this is a Southern thing,” she elaborated. “Okay, this is me getting my turkey ready, b*tch, I already gave it a BBL and injected that thing up last night with all the flavor."

Fans in the replies of DJ Akademiks' trolling came to Klay and Megan's defense. "I'm starting to like Megan a little more then last year I don't know why," one user wrote. Another added: "You couldn’t even make it to a bench of any kind."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Is Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Klay Thompson's Family

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion's Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson first confirmed their relationship on Instagram over the summer. They made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. Since then, they've made numerous public appearances together and posted about their relationship on social media.

On Sunday, Klay shared a series of pictures on Instagram, revealing in one of them that he named his boat the “S.S. Stallion," after Megan. “West coastin'," he wrote in the caption.

The night before, Klay put on a show during the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He made six three-pointers to contribute to his 23-point performance.

Read More: Klay Thompson Names His Boat After Megan Thee Stallion

