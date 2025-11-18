Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship Timeline

The internet treated Megan Thee Stallion's heartbreak like halftime entertainment, but her romance with Klay Thompson is being welcomed with open arms. Every betrayal and loss spun into a viral moment. Megan was charting with hits that became global phenomenon, but she was also she was surviving mega-celebrity status under a critical spotlight.

Megan was shot and mocked before being cross-examined in court and in culture. Her exes turned interviews into PR stunts and her grief was memed. The Houston hitmaker was one of Rap's most magnetic forces, and within the first few years of her explosive career, Megan was successful, yet exhausted.

Meanwhile, as Megan was making sure that she was on everyone's screen, Klay Thompson was moving like a man who wasn't looking to be seen. He’s not the type to chase spotlights or trending topics. Even in the peak of his Golden State Warriors era, he was steady and camera-shy unless it involved basketball. Thompson is present, but not performative, and for someone like Thee Stallion, who's been dissected for years, that kind of calm reads like oxygen.

Megan & Klay's Public Romance Timeline

JULY 2025 — The Reveal

A poolside photo turned quiet speculation into online theory. Megan Thee Stallion, lounging in the pool, posted a shot that featured more than just herself. Off to the side sat a man, partially out of frame, but recognizable enough for fans to start naming names, and Klay Thompson was at the top of the list. It was suggestive without being obvious.

Not long after, Klay uploaded his own set of vacation images. This time, there was no mystery. Their first public appearance followed later at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. Dressed in coordinated black, they arrived without fanfare.

Back in July, Megan told PEOPLE, “We met and it was such a meet cute. I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie." Then, the rapper said her boyfriend is "the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life."

AUGUST & SEPTEMBER 2025 — The Soft Life Era

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Predicted Klay Thompson Relationship In Resurfaced Tweet From Years Ago

The following month, the couple's pace shifted. There were no dramatic reveals or staged captions. Instead, what emerged was a rhythm. They were featured in shared gym videos showed them training side by side. Followers picked up on the subtleties and were giddy that Megan found someone to match her energy by balancing it.

After Megan posted a photo featuring a new set of house keys, she sparked a conversation about whether they had moved in together. The couple didn't explain and many of their fans didn't expect them to. Then, they were hugged up at the Sandlot Classic baseball game on August 7. It was clear that, now, Megan and Klay were getting used to their hard launch.

OCTOBER 2025 — Defending His Queen

They enjoyed weeks of sharing their love with the world, including Thompson who admitted he couldn't get enough of his girlfriend's cooking. Megan dropped "Lover Girl," purportedly inspired by Thompson, leaving many to believe this was the real deal. While fans were gushing over getting a sneak peek at Meg and Klay's personal life, the critics were using their platforms to put down the couple.

Shaq questioned how long they would last. Bloggers called the relationship fake. Then, the tone around their relationship changed the moment disrespect entered the room. On a podcast episode of The Pat Bev Show, NBA stars Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams blamed Thompson's poor hooping on being in love.

“I’m from West Virginia, man," said Williams. "I’ve been taught a lot by some old folks. Old white folks. It only takes one p*ssy to drag a battleship across a desert, that’s how powerful it is. You know what I’m saying? Klay Thompson, I’m not saying that’s what it is, but that might be what it is?”

Klay didn’t waste any time confronting the controversy head-on, and publicly. “Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y’ is so disgusting and disturbing,” he wrote in an Instagram comment. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would y’all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? @patbev21. Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

Read More: DJ Akademiks Issues Cryptic Warning To Klay Thompson About Megan Thee Stallion