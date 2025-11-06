Dallas Mavericks Fans Point Finger At Megan Thee Stallion For Klay Thompson's Shooting Woes

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks
Nov 5, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks and Klay Thompson have gotten off to a rough start this season and last night, a key change was made.

The Dallas Mavericks are searching for answers right now to get back in the win column. Once title hopefuls, the Jason Kidd-led squad is now 2-6 on the year after falling to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 101-99. A lot of the experimenting has to do with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving being out, but it also has to do with their poor shooting.

Unfortunately, Klay Thompson, who was brought in for his all-time great shooting skills after losing in the 2024 Finals, has struggled mightily. Through eight games, the sniper extraordinaire is only averaging 8.5 points, shooting 34.2% from the floor and 29.2% from three per Sports Illustrated.

His splits were even worse before last night's contest. However, they did see a boost after Jason Kidd's decision to move him to the bench. It was his first time doing so for his team and in the moment, it was the right move. Klay Thompson put up just 11 points, but his shooting percentages were much better.

He was 4-7 from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc.

The four-time NBA champion was asked about it, and he seemed fine with it.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship

"I don’t mind. I’m going to play. I’m gonna do great things. That’s coming. I know it is." Perhaps he was more chill about it given that Jason Kidd led with, "'This isn’t a permanent thing, but can you come off the bench?’ And he was good with it," he said.

But even though Klay and the team gained a small victory with this, Dallas Mavericks fans are still angry and concerned. That's especially the case with their shooting guard. They believe that Megan Thee Stallion is to blame for his shooting slump, tweeting out their frustrations per The Shadow League.

The Stallion Effect," one netizen writes. "He got the wrong basket in mind,” says another. Others were getting a bit more explicit. "Stallion drained the shooting juice out of Klay, no more threes for now."

They have been in a highly publicized relationship since July 2025, with them documenting their workouts, date nights, and more. She's been absolutely smitten with him as has he. In fact, the superstar femcee recently dropped "LOVER GIRL," a single inspired by their love life.

Klay and his team's next chance to get back into the win column comes on Friday, November 7 when they travel to Memphis to take on the 3-6 Grizzlies.

