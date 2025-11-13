Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have been in a happy relationship for several months now. Unfortunately, however, it looks like not everyone is rooting for them. During a recent episode of the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, for example, Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams suggested that the femcee might be to blame for the athlete's disappointing start to the 2025-26 season.

"I'm from West Virginia, man. I've been taught a lot by some old folks, some old white folks," Williams said, per TMZ. "It only takes one p***y to drag a battleship across the desert. That's how powerful it is. [...] I ain't saying that's what it is, but that might be what it is."

Unsurprisingly, these comments didn't sit right with Thompson whatsoever. As a result, he's taken to social media to call them out.

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

Nov 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y’ is so disgusting and disturbing," he wrote in an Instagram comment. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

At the time of writing, they've yet to respond.

This isn't the first time Thompson has made it clear that he doesn't play about Meg, either. At her Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City this summer, he had nothing but nice things to say about her.