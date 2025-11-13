Klay Thompson Calls Out Patrick Beverley & Jason Williams For “Disturbing” Megan Thee Stallion Remarks

BY Caroline Fisher 744 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Klay Thompson Calls Out Patrick Beverley Jason Williams Sports News
Nov 5, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams suggested that Megan Thee Stallion is to blame for Klay Thompson's poor performance lately.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have been in a happy relationship for several months now. Unfortunately, however, it looks like not everyone is rooting for them. During a recent episode of the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, for example, Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams suggested that the femcee might be to blame for the athlete's disappointing start to the 2025-26 season.

"I'm from West Virginia, man. I've been taught a lot by some old folks, some old white folks," Williams said, per TMZ. "It only takes one p***y to drag a battleship across the desert. That's how powerful it is. [...] I ain't saying that's what it is, but that might be what it is."

Unsurprisingly, these comments didn't sit right with Thompson whatsoever. As a result, he's taken to social media to call them out.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Issues Cryptic Warning To Klay Thompson About Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
Nov 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y’ is so disgusting and disturbing," he wrote in an Instagram comment. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

At the time of writing, they've yet to respond.

This isn't the first time Thompson has made it clear that he doesn't play about Meg, either. At her Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City this summer, he had nothing but nice things to say about her.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," he explained at the time. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

Read More: Dallas Mavericks Fans Point Finger At Megan Thee Stallion For Klay Thompson's Shooting Woes

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Fishing Date Hip Hop News Sports Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Sail Away On Fishing Date 922
Megan Thee Stallion New Song Lover Girl Klay Thompson Hip Hop News Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Klay Thompson On New Song "Lover Girl" 2.5K
Megan Thee Stallion Golf Klay Thompson Relationship News Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Documents Wholesome Golf Date With Klay Thompson 922
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Sports Megan Thee Stallion Joins Klay Thompson At The Sandlot Classic Baseball Game 1353
Comments 1