Klay Thompson has been struggling this season when it comes to his shot. Thompson hasn’t been able to make shots fall like he used to, and Warriors fans are concerned. However, Thompson seems to be getting his game back, as proven last night.

Klay Thompson Scores 41

While playing the Houston Rockets last night, Thompson put up an impressive 41-point performance. It led to a huge win for the Warriors, and it was the type of game his teammates were waiting for. Additionally, Thompson had a whopping 10 three-pointers, which was massive for his confidence.

If you remember, Thompson had been adamant last week that people were being disrespectful toward him. Overall, Klay Thompson believes he deserves a lot more credit for what he has been able to overcome. In his statement below, it was clear that he was upset.

“Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s–t,” Thompson said. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do.

“You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I’m well on my way there.”

KLAY THOMPSON in the Warriors' 1st road win🔥



41 PTS (Season-high)

60.9 FG% (Season-high)

10 3PTS (Season-high)

76.9 3PT% (Season-high)

2 STLS (Season-high)



“I was really wanting a game like this, so it felt great for me to just let that thing fly.”pic.twitter.com/jVXEc8s7bl — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 21, 2022

Now, Thompson has proven to people that he is still capable of those flashes of brilliance. He is a player who knows how to do big things when it matters, and the Warriors will need this version of Klay, moving forward. The Warriors have had a slow start to the season, although this is a good indication of what is in store for them.

The NBA season is very long, and slumps are always going to happen. Perhaps now, we will get to see Thompson enjoy a sustained run of success. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest news from around the NBA.

