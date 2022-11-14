Klay Thompson has been struggling this season, and everyone has noticed it. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard played well last year coming off of his injury, although this year, he seems to be in decline. Of course, this could just be some early season woes. Still, fans are concerned.

The fact that the Warriors are 5-8 doesn’t seem to help matters. The team only wins when Steph Curry plays out of his mind, which is an unsustainable model. At this point, the Warriors dynasty could be in jeopardy, as their stars are beginning to falter.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass during a game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on November 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson Strikes Back

Throughout the first 13 games of the season, Thompson is shooting 35.1 percent from the field. This is very bad for Thompson, and his true shooting percentage isn’t much better at 46.7 percent. He is the third-worst player in the league in that stat category, which is shocking for a player of his caliber.

Despite all of this, Thompson still appears to be confident in his abilities. While taking to Instagram, Klay Thompson had a message for all of his haters. Overall, he seems confident that things will get back on track. “My belief is stronger than your doubt,” he wrote. “I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open.”

Klay Thompson just posted this message on his Instagram story: “My belief is stronger than your doubt 🙃 I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open ☔️”

😤😤😤 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/L4D3gMEbLk — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) November 14, 2022

This is a huge promise to make, although Klay certainly has a good track record. All stars go through shooting slumps, including Thompson’s teammate Steph Curry. Regardless, this is a tough time for the Warriors, who are used to being dominant.

