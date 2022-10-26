Klay Thompson had himself an interesting outing last night as he was ejected from a game for the first time in his career. Thompson has never really been involved in a ton of on-court antics, although last night, that all changed when Thompson started beefing with Devin Booker.

As you can see in the video clip down below, Thompson was not having any of D-Book’s trash talk. He flexed the fact that he has four championship rings and was then promptly ushered off of the court. It was a wild moment that ultimately shifted the game into a nice blowout for the Phoenix Suns.

"I got 4 of them motherf**kers."



Klay Thompson to Devin Booker 🔥pic.twitter.com/1VK0ukPt6v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 26, 2022

Following Thompson’s ejection, fans immediately took to Twitter where they got off some hilarious memes. Thompson is a player that has always been great meme fodder, and with Devin Booker losing the confidence of the average NBA viewer, you can imagine how great some of the memes were.

Down below, you will see a wide range of responses to the whole ordeal, with most people siding with Thompson. Unfortunately, their support did not materialize in a win for the Warriors, who have now fallen to 2-2 on the season.

