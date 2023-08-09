Paul George Blasts Devin Booker’s Clapback Amid Podcast Comment Beef

Paul George and Devin Booker have been beefing for a few years now. The origin of their beef appears to be a 2021 incident in which, during an on-court scuffle, Booker called George “soft.” The two players, who face each other multiple times a year in the Western Conference, have been at odds ever since. However, that beef boiled over in a recent episode of George’s Podcast P. George asked guest Klay Thompson about the “four rings” taunt he dropped on Booker during a game in 2022.

Thompson said he regretted the taunt. “I was not where I needed to be. Stuff doesn’t age well, and that didn’t age well for me. I don’t need to be flexing four rings, bro. Everybody knows that, that’s on Wikipedia. My game wasn’t where it was at, and we all get insecure at times. I’m man enough to admit we all have our moments of weakness. I’m not really proud of that one.” Later, on Instagram, Booker made two comments, tagging Thompson alongside a salute emoji and tagging George alongside the comment “Is that the answer u was lookin for?”

Read More: Devin Booker posts up on luxury yacht with multiple women

George Responds To Booker

Paul George said on his stream that Devin Booker had a “sorry ass response” on Instagram today pic.twitter.com/7hTu7f1HQd — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) August 8, 2023

It didn’t take George long to issue a response of his own. While steaming on Twitch, the Clippers veteran addressed Booker’s Instagram comments. “My thoughts on Booker’s comments?” Paul began. “I mean, he didn’t really say nothing other that what none of us wanted to hear. I don’t really care – it’s Klay’s answer, y’know what I mean? That’s Klay’s answer. I asked a question, Klay gave his response. That’s Klay’s answer. I don’t know what that was supposed to mean. Sorry ass response, bro. I don’t know what that was supposed to mean.”

It’s clear that George wasn’t impressed by Booker’s reply. Furthermore, it appears that George is at best confused as to why Booker felt the need to insert himself into the conversation where there was no real beef to be had. At the time of writing, Booker has not responded to George’s clapback. Schedules for the 2023-24 season aren’t out yet, meaning we don’t know how early George and Booker will meet on the court. However, there is the potential for some confrontation if they are going to trade blows throughout this offseason.

[via]