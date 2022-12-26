Klay Thompson and the Memphis Grizzlies have been in a huge rivalry as of late. The young stars of the Grizzlies like Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant have rubbed him the wrong way. Overall, he does not care for their cocky attitudes, and he has made it his mission to teach them a lesson.

On Christmas Day, the Warriors and the Grizzlies played each other in what should have been a win for the Grizzlies. Without Steph Curry, the Warriors were huge underdogs to win the match. However, Thompson rallied the troops and came through with a massive win.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on December 25, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson Taunts The Grizzlies

As you can imagine, Thompson wasn’t very charitable to the Grizzlies after the game. In fact, he had a ton of smoke for them. In the clip down below, you can see Thompson going off on the team, noting just how much their tough talk is all for nothing.

“Man, they [were] talking about dynasty and all that, you can’t talk dynasty when you haven’t won before.” Thompson explained. “I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. You got to sacrifice your body and I thought that was premature talk to even mention that word.”

"You can't talk dynasty when you haven't won before … I thought that was premature talk."



—Klay after beating the Grizzlies on Christmas pic.twitter.com/mBR1Uq5h7I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2022

After shooting a basket over the head of Brooks, Thompson hit him with the ultimate taunt. Brooks was on the ground, although that did not stop Thompson from being a complete menace out there. The Warriors superstar continues to yell in his face, and the crowd absolutely loved it.

Damn this is poetry in motion pic.twitter.com/mQeC2iPqxK — DubmanE (@DubMnE) December 26, 2022

Overall, the new rivalry between these two teams is a whole lot of fun. Hopefully, we see them battle each other in the playoffs again, sometime soon.

