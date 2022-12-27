Klay Thompson has been through a lot this season. At the beginning of the year, he had a very slow start. In fact, there were many people out there calling him washed. Overall, this was a very premature thing to say about Thompson as he eventually came through with a 41-point game back in November.

If you love the Golden State Warriors, you know just how much Thompson means to this franchise. He has helped them win four NBA titles, and he will have his jersey raised to the rafters when all is said and done. Moreover, he is just a great teammate to Steph Curry.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors comes off the court for a timeout during the first half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on December 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson Vs. The Media

Just last month, Thompson found himself beefing with Charles Barkley and some of his other haters. It was a bit unbecoming, especially since Thompson eventually proved them all wrong. While speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck, Thompson revealed how it was a mistake to acknowledge those doubters.

“Yeah, man, I’m mad I even addressed that,” Thompson said. “It’s like, only time will tell. I just gotta hoop and let the talkers talk. Like, what else do I got to prove, man? At this point, it’s all gravy, playing with house money.”

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on December 25, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Warriors have struggled at times this season and with Steph injured, Thompson will have to help lead the way. This is a position he has been in before, and he will certainly be looking to rise to that occasion.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. Additionally, let us know what you think of Thompson’s comments, down below.

