Klay Thompson is someone who will one day make it to the Hall of Fame. That said, he is currently going through a slump, and fans are growing impatient. Coming back from his ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson ended up helping his team win a fourth title.

This year, however, Thompson has looked fairly pedestrian. His shooting has not been particularly good, and there is this sense that he doesn’t have the step he once had. There have been questions about his skills, and Thompson has acted downright offended over the recent criticism.

Klay Thompson Claps Back

For instance, Thompson recently got to speak with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. During this interview, Thompson said that the criticism is stupid and that he actually deserves credit. After going through injury problems, Klay would rather people focus on the good that he’s done.

“Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s–t,” Thompson said. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do.

“You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I’m well on my way there.”

Unfortunately for Klay Thompson, that's not how things work. Father time comes for everyone, and criticism will follow.

