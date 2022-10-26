One of the best rivalries in the NBA right now is between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. There was a time when these two teams could never be considered as rivals, but now, they are the two best teams in the Western Conference, and every game is a dogfight.

Last night, the Suns were able to blow the Warriors out of the water, and it was mostly because Klay Thompson got ejected in the third quarter. In the videos down below, you can see that it was because Thompson got into it with Devin Booker. Thompson continued to flex his four championship rings, which let Booker know that Klay will always have the upper hand.

"I got 4 of them motherf**kers."



Klay Thompson to Devin Booker 🔥pic.twitter.com/1VK0ukPt6v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 26, 2022

After the game, Booker spoke about the altercation with Klay and what he thought about the whole thing. As you can see, Booker isn’t too pressed about what went down, saying “I love Klay Thompson. … That doesn’t excuse us from competing against each other.” These are two extremely competitive teams, and this rivalry is going to be an interesting watch, all season long.

"I love Klay Thompson. … That doesn't excuse us from competing against each other"



D-Book still has respect for Klay even after their exchange tonight 💯 pic.twitter.com/vTgchdoAzy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

